Photo du Jour A Soyuz descent module returns to Earth
If only those clouds were as soft as they look. As we arrive at the final day of World Space Week, this image of a Soyuz descent module drifting down through the clouds seems like a nice way to bring us all back to Earth. The reentry was in 2015 and the craft landed near Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Inside the landing module were two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut, who'd been aboard the International Space Station for nearly six months.