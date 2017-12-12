AFO (Authorised Firearms Officer)

AFO is an on rails shooter where you play as an Authorised Firearms Officer, of the Metropolitan Police Service. Your mission is to go through the city, and stop the criminal gang from taking over. There are three different stages. The city, the warehouse, and the docks.Please leave constructive feedback.Good luck, and have fun!
Left click – ShootRight click – ReloadEscape – Return to Main Menu
