Forest Gems

To start, press the left mouse button, then move the mouse over identical neighboring Gems (horizontally, vertically or diagonally);

connect 3 or more Gems. Release the mouse button to let the match happen.

You will get a limited number of moves to achieve a target score.

Each collected gem gives you 50 Points. Try to make chains of Gems as long as possible.

Collect the required number of points in the given number of moves to finish the level.