The Great Cake

Melanie is getting ready for her graduation party. School is about to end so Mel invited her closest friends to her pool graduation party. Her parents helped her organize this party but there is one detail that Melanie was supposed to take care of: the dessert. She intends to spoil her friends with a chocolate dessert but she is out of ideas! Show her your Great Cake recipe because she is gonna love it. Happy Graduation Party!Imprimer ce texte - Cliquez ici pour recevoir ce texte par courriel
Partagez cette page avec :ATTENTION, les descriptions ont été traduits en français par Google translator