SomeGuySDudes

Planète Québec
ATTENTION, les descriptions ont été traduits en français par Google translator

This is my first game with this Its not all that grate more of a first time learning experience I never made a game before and I know this ant that good I just wanted to make this to see where I started.
Just use the left mouse for everthing

