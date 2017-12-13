Accueil Jeux Divers 2 Level Platform Game

2 Level Platform Game

Par
PlanÃ¨te QuÃ©bec
-
- Imprimer ce texte - Cliquez sur mon nom pour m'envoyer un message
Partagez cette page avec :
ATTENTION, les descriptions ont été traduits en français par Google translator

To Play: Jump and move on platforms to get to the end. There are 2 levels to this game. This game has no enemy's and no coins. This game is supposed to be easy.
For a mobile device and PC:Right arrow to go right,Left arrow to go left,Up arrow to jump. (PS)PC can also use the arrow keys on the keyboard.

Imprimer ce texte - Cliquez ici pour recevoir ce texte par courriel

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DU MÃŠME AUTEUR