Great attractor is a action space shooting game. you need to attract firepower from enemies to keep your mothership safe. Play up to 4 mission and enjoy.Special thanks to my teammate Markus Lappalainen that created the amazing BGM for only 3 days.Play in full/wide screen mode is highly recommended.This game is specially created for Kongregate Game Jam 1Link for kongregate: http://www.kongregate.com/games/duolon/great-attractorVote us here if you like our game:http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2837241/Kongregate-Game-Jam-1-Audience-Awards
Mouse: Left Click: Attack (Good againts missle) Right Click â€“ Thrust attack(Invulnerable) Mouse Scroll â€“ Zoom in/outKeyboard: A â€“ Move left D â€“ Move rightESC/SPACE/ENTER â€“ Pause
