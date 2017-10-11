Une histoire et au lit – Doudou a disparu

Doudou a disparu !
Petit ours est au bord des larmes.
Comment aller faire dodo sans doudou ?
Papa ours et son petit partent Ã sa recherche…
Une jolie histoire pour les tout-petits pour les aider Ã aller au lit !
UNE HISTOIRE ET AU LITÂ
DOUDOU A DISPARU
Didier Zanon
SÃ©bastien Pelon
LES Ã‰DITIONS FLEURUSÂ
Livre tout-carton
Coins arrondis
2017 – 20 pages – 12,95$
