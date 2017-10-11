Accueil Louise Turgeon PrÃ©scolaire Une histoire et au lit – Doudou a disparu

Une histoire et au lit – Doudou a disparu

Par
Louise Turgeon
-
- Imprimer ce texte - Cliquez sur mon nom pour m'envoyer un message
Partagez cette page avec :

 

Doudou a disparu !

Petit ours est au bord des larmes.

Comment aller faire dodo sans doudou ?

Papa ours et son petit partent Ã  sa recherche…

 

Une jolie histoire pour les tout-petits pour les aider Ã  aller au lit !

 

 

DÃ‰COUVREZ TOUS LES TITRES DE LA SÃ‰RIE Â« UNE HISTOIRE ET AU LIT Â»

 

UNE HISTOIRE ET AU LITÂ 

DOUDOU A DISPARU

Didier Zanon

SÃ©bastien Pelon

LES Ã‰DITIONS FLEURUSÂ 

Livre tout-carton

Coins arrondis

2017 – 20 pages – 12,95$

 

DÃ©couvrez tous les titres publiÃ©s chez cet Ã©diteur

LES Ã‰DITIONS FLEURUS

 

 

 

 

Imprimer ce texte - Cliquez ici pour recevoir ce texte par courriel
Partagez cette page avec :
Louise Turgeon
Louise Turgeon
http://planete.qc.ca/cultures
Inscrivez-vous Ã  ma liste de distribution, des nouvelles fraÃ®ches tous les jours ! Cliquez sur le bouton Abonnement dans le haut de la page. Vous pouvez lire les chroniques prÃ©dÃ©centes de cette catÃ©gorie en cliquant sur mon nom dans le haut de la page. Pour consulter les autres chroniques livres, cliquez sur ART ET CULTURE dans le haut de la page.
Cliquez sur mon nom pour m'envoyer un message

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DU MÃŠME AUTEUR

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here